Etang de Chaux : Concert et spectacle Peyrat-la-Nonière Catégories d’Évènement: Creuse

Peyrat-la-Nonière Etang de Chaux : Concert et spectacle Peyrat-la-Nonière, 29 juillet 2023, Peyrat-la-Nonière. Peyrat-la-Nonière,Creuse SAMEDI 29 JUILLET 2023

Concert « Chris Cortés, l’homme orchestre » à 21h30 Soirée « fondu Creusois »

Illumination de l’étang avec lanternes flottantes.

2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 . . Peyrat-la-Nonière 23130 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023

Chris Cortés, l’homme orchestre » concert at 9:30 pm « Fondu Creusois » evening

Illumination of the pond with floating lanterns SÁBADO 29 DE JULIO DE 2023

Concierto « Chris Cortés, l’homme orchestre » a las 21.30 h Velada « Fondu Creusois

Iluminación del estanque con farolillos flotantes SAMSTAG, 29. JULI 2023

Konzert « Chris Cortés, l’homme orchestre » um 21.30 Uhr Abend « Fondue Creusois »

Beleuchtung des Teichs mit schwimmenden Laternen Mise à jour le 2023-02-22 par Creuse Tourisme Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Creuse, Peyrat-la-Nonière Autres Adresse Ville Peyrat-la-Nonière Departement Creuse Lieu Ville Peyrat-la-Nonière

Peyrat-la-Nonière Creuse https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/peyrat-la-noniere/