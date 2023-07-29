Etang de Chaux : Concert et spectacle Peyrat-la-Nonière
Etang de Chaux : Concert et spectacle Peyrat-la-Nonière, 29 juillet 2023, Peyrat-la-Nonière.
Peyrat-la-Nonière,Creuse
SAMEDI 29 JUILLET 2023
Concert « Chris Cortés, l’homme orchestre » à 21h30 Soirée « fondu Creusois »
Illumination de l’étang avec lanternes flottantes.
2023-07-29 fin : 2023-07-29 . .
Peyrat-la-Nonière 23130 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine
SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023
Chris Cortés, l’homme orchestre » concert at 9:30 pm « Fondu Creusois » evening
Illumination of the pond with floating lanterns
SÁBADO 29 DE JULIO DE 2023
Concierto « Chris Cortés, l’homme orchestre » a las 21.30 h Velada « Fondu Creusois
Iluminación del estanque con farolillos flotantes
SAMSTAG, 29. JULI 2023
Konzert « Chris Cortés, l’homme orchestre » um 21.30 Uhr Abend « Fondue Creusois »
Beleuchtung des Teichs mit schwimmenden Laternen
Mise à jour le 2023-02-22 par Creuse Tourisme