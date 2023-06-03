mar 25 avril 2023
Atelier d’écriture Médiathèque municipale Pey

2023-06-03

Atelier d’écriture Médiathèque municipale, 3 juin 2023, Pey.

Participez à un atelier d’écriture avec Eric Lataud
Gratuit / Réservation conseillée.
2023-06-03
Médiathèque municipale
Pey 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Participate in a writing workshop with Eric Lataud
Free / Reservation recommended

Participe en un taller de escritura con Eric Lataud
Gratuito / Se recomienda reservar

Nehmen Sie an einem Schreibworkshop mit Eric Lataud teil
Kostenlos / Reservierung empfohlen

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par OT Pays d’Orthe et Arrigans

Détails

Date:
3 juin 2023
,
Médiathèque municipale
Médiathèque municipale
Pey
Landes
Médiathèque municipale Pey

