Atelier d’écriture Médiathèque municipale Pey
Atelier d’écriture Médiathèque municipale, 3 juin 2023, Pey.
Participez à un atelier d’écriture avec Eric Lataud
Gratuit / Réservation conseillée.
2023-06-03 à ; fin : 2023-06-03 12:00:00. EUR.
Médiathèque municipale
Pey 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Participate in a writing workshop with Eric Lataud
Free / Reservation recommended
Participe en un taller de escritura con Eric Lataud
Gratuito / Se recomienda reservar
Nehmen Sie an einem Schreibworkshop mit Eric Lataud teil
Kostenlos / Reservierung empfohlen
