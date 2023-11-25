Spectacle « L’emprise » avec la compagnie Octa – Samedi 25 novembre Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère Blagnac, 25 novembre 2023, Blagnac.

Spectacle « L’emprise » avec la compagnie Octa – Samedi 25 novembre Samedi 25 novembre, 20h30 Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère Renseignements

https://youtu.be/ebDZiEeAL6g

| Infos pratiques

De 10€ à 19€

Placement libre

Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère Rue Cantayre, 31700 Blagnac Blagnac 31700 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 05 61 71 75 00 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « petittheatre@odyssud.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.odyssud.com/ »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.odyssud.com/spectacles/theatre/lemprise-tout-public »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « ODYSSUD BLAGNAC », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Un drame contemporain en forme de polar hypnotique qui raconte la complexitu00e9 du2019une relation abusive entre une comu00e9dienne et son metteur en scu00e8ne.nnle 25 novembre 2023, au Petit Thu00e9u00e2tre Saint-Exupu00e8re (Blagnac)nProgrammation Odyssud Hors les murs nnhttps://www.odyssud.com/spectacles/theatre/lemprise-tout-publicnnCompagnie Octa / Texte et interpru00e9tation Nejma Ben Amor / Mise en scu00e8ne Charles Texier, assistu00e9 de Tara Ostiguy / Composition et musique live Majed Ben Amor / Cru00e9ation lumiu00e8re Anna Sauvage », « type »: « video », « title »: « L’Emprise – Cie Octa – Teaser », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ebDZiEeAL6g/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ebDZiEeAL6g », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-4a6lXlWgm1nITrfVnsxfA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/ebDZiEeAL6g »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00

2023-11-25T20:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-25T22:30:00+01:00

spectacle blagnac