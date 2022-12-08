Comédie musicale : « Les Sea Girls » – Du 8 au 10 décembre Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère, 8 décembre 2022, Blagnac.

Comédie musicale : « Les Sea Girls » – Du 8 au 10 décembre 8 – 10 décembre Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère

Sur réservation

Anthologie ou presque ! Un music-hall pétillant et tendrement déjanté où le burlesque côtoie la fantaisie et la gouaille

Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère Rue Cantayre, 31700 Blagnac Blagnac 31700 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « ODYSSUD BLAGNAC », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Un music-hall pu00e9tillant et tendrement du00e9jantu00e9 ou00f9 le burlesque cu00f4toie la fantaisie et la gouaille.nndu 8 au 10 au Petit Thu00e9u00e2tre Saint-Exupu00e8re (Blagnac), u00e0 20h30nProgrammation Odyssud Hors les mursnnhttps://www.odyssud.com/sea-girlsnnDe et avec Judith Ru00e9my, Prunella Riviu00e8re et Delphine Simon / Guitare Dani Bouillard / Percussions Vincent Martin / Mise en scu00e8ne Brigitte Buc / Collaboration artistique Sofia Hisborn / Composition et orchestration Fred Pallem / Direction vocale Lucru00e8ce Sassella / Choru00e9graphie Yan Raballand / Costumes Les Sea Girls / Maquillages Vichika Yorn / Son Jou00ebl Boischot / Lumiu00e8re Michel Gueldry », « type »: « video », « title »: « Les Sea Girls – Anthologie ou presque ! – Teaser », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7psb4UDIimM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7psb4UDIimM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-4a6lXlWgm1nITrfVnsxfA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

https://youtu.be/7psb4UDIimM Tarif C (de 16 à 28 €)

Durée : 1h15

Placement libre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2022-12-08T20:30:00+01:00

2022-12-10T22:00:00+01:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Blagnac, Haute-Garonne Autres Lieu Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère Adresse Rue Cantayre, 31700 Blagnac Ville Blagnac lieuville Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère Blagnac Departement Haute-Garonne

Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère Blagnac Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/blagnac/

Comédie musicale : « Les Sea Girls » – Du 8 au 10 décembre Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère 2022-12-08 was last modified: by Comédie musicale : « Les Sea Girls » – Du 8 au 10 décembre Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère 8 décembre 2022 Blagnac Petit théâtre Saint-Exupère Blagnac

Blagnac Haute-Garonne