Théâtre Débat « Marche ou rêve » Petit théâtre Rabastens-de-Bigorre, 19 octobre 2023, Rabastens-de-Bigorre.

Rabastens-de-Bigorre,Hautes-Pyrénées

Proposée par le Comité Action Sociale Midi-Pyrénées Agirc Arrco dans le cadre des évènements proposés sur le Département pour la Journée Nationale des Aidants

Entrée gratuite, ouvert à tous, spectacle de 1h.

L’HISTOIRE

La mère d’Aster est une femme forte exerçant un métier d’homme dans les années 70. Quand elle commence à décliner, Aster l’accompagne dans un parcours semé d’embûches et de péripéties rocambolesques. Elle doit faire preuve de bravoure, d’imagination et d’une certaine dose d’humour.

Texte et interprétation : Béatrice Amiel

Mise en scène : Mathilde Bardou

Création lumière et régie générale : Cyril Monteil et Flora Cariven

Création sonore : Benoît Bories

Production : Jean-Michel Filiquier

Pour aller plus loin : http://www.lefondetlaforme82.fr/.

2023-10-19 14:30:00 fin : 2023-10-19 . EUR.

Petit théâtre Place centrale

Rabastens-de-Bigorre 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



Offered by the Comité Action Sociale Midi-Pyrénées Agirc Arrco as part of the National Day of Caregivers events taking place in the département

Free admission, open to all, 1-hour show.

THE STORY

Aster?s mother was a strong woman with a man?s job in the 70s. When she begins to decline, Aster accompanies her on a journey fraught with pitfalls and incredible events. She needs bravery, imagination and a dose of humor.

Text and performance: Béatrice Amiel

Stage direction: Mathilde Bardou

Lighting design and stage management: Cyril Monteil and Flora Cariven

Sound design: Benoît Bories

Production: Jean-Michel Filiquier

Further information: http://www.lefondetlaforme82.fr/

Ofrecido por el Comité Action Sociale Midi-Pyrénées Agirc Arrco en el marco de los actos organizados en el departamento con motivo del Día Nacional de los Cuidadores

Entrada gratuita, abierta a todos, espectáculo de 1 hora.

LA HISTORIA

En los años 70, la madre de Aster era una mujer fuerte con un trabajo de hombre. Cuando empieza a decaer, Aster la acompaña en un viaje lleno de trampas y acontecimientos increíbles. Tiene que demostrar valentía, imaginación y una cierta dosis de humor.

Escrita e interpretada por: Béatrice Amiel

Dirección de escena: Mathilde Bardou

Iluminación y escenografía: Cyril Monteil y Flora Cariven

Diseño de sonido: Benoît Bories

Producción: Jean-Michel Filiquier

Más información: http://www.lefondetlaforme82.fr/

Angeboten vom Comité Action Sociale Midi-Pyrénées Agirc Arrco im Rahmen der Veranstaltungen, die im Département zum Nationalen Tag der pflegenden Angehörigen angeboten werden

Freier Eintritt, für alle offen, 1-stündige Vorstellung.

DIE GESCHICHTE

Asters Mutter ist eine starke Frau, die in den 70er Jahren einen Männerberuf ausübt. Als ihr Zustand sich verschlechtert, begleitet Aster sie auf einer Reise voller Hindernisse und unglaublicher Ereignisse. Sie muss Mut, Vorstellungskraft und eine gewisse Portion Humor beweisen.

Text und Darstellung: Béatrice Amiel

Regie: Mathilde Bardou

Lichtgestaltung und Generalregie: Cyril Monteil und Flora Cariven

Tongestaltung: Benoît Bories

Produktion: Jean-Michel Filiquier

Weiterführende Informationen: http://www.lefondetlaforme82.fr/

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65