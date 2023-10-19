Théâtre Débat « Marche ou rêve » Petit théâtre Rabastens-de-Bigorre
Rabastens-de-Bigorre,Hautes-Pyrénées
Proposée par le Comité Action Sociale Midi-Pyrénées Agirc Arrco dans le cadre des évènements proposés sur le Département pour la Journée Nationale des Aidants
Entrée gratuite, ouvert à tous, spectacle de 1h.
L’HISTOIRE
La mère d’Aster est une femme forte exerçant un métier d’homme dans les années 70. Quand elle commence à décliner, Aster l’accompagne dans un parcours semé d’embûches et de péripéties rocambolesques. Elle doit faire preuve de bravoure, d’imagination et d’une certaine dose d’humour.
Texte et interprétation : Béatrice Amiel
Mise en scène : Mathilde Bardou
Création lumière et régie générale : Cyril Monteil et Flora Cariven
Création sonore : Benoît Bories
Production : Jean-Michel Filiquier
Pour aller plus loin : http://www.lefondetlaforme82.fr/.
Petit théâtre Place centrale
Rabastens-de-Bigorre 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Offered by the Comité Action Sociale Midi-Pyrénées Agirc Arrco as part of the National Day of Caregivers events taking place in the département
Free admission, open to all, 1-hour show.
THE STORY
Aster?s mother was a strong woman with a man?s job in the 70s. When she begins to decline, Aster accompanies her on a journey fraught with pitfalls and incredible events. She needs bravery, imagination and a dose of humor.
Text and performance: Béatrice Amiel
Stage direction: Mathilde Bardou
Lighting design and stage management: Cyril Monteil and Flora Cariven
Sound design: Benoît Bories
Production: Jean-Michel Filiquier
Further information: http://www.lefondetlaforme82.fr/
Ofrecido por el Comité Action Sociale Midi-Pyrénées Agirc Arrco en el marco de los actos organizados en el departamento con motivo del Día Nacional de los Cuidadores
Entrada gratuita, abierta a todos, espectáculo de 1 hora.
LA HISTORIA
En los años 70, la madre de Aster era una mujer fuerte con un trabajo de hombre. Cuando empieza a decaer, Aster la acompaña en un viaje lleno de trampas y acontecimientos increíbles. Tiene que demostrar valentía, imaginación y una cierta dosis de humor.
Escrita e interpretada por: Béatrice Amiel
Dirección de escena: Mathilde Bardou
Iluminación y escenografía: Cyril Monteil y Flora Cariven
Diseño de sonido: Benoît Bories
Producción: Jean-Michel Filiquier
Más información: http://www.lefondetlaforme82.fr/
Angeboten vom Comité Action Sociale Midi-Pyrénées Agirc Arrco im Rahmen der Veranstaltungen, die im Département zum Nationalen Tag der pflegenden Angehörigen angeboten werden
Freier Eintritt, für alle offen, 1-stündige Vorstellung.
DIE GESCHICHTE
Asters Mutter ist eine starke Frau, die in den 70er Jahren einen Männerberuf ausübt. Als ihr Zustand sich verschlechtert, begleitet Aster sie auf einer Reise voller Hindernisse und unglaublicher Ereignisse. Sie muss Mut, Vorstellungskraft und eine gewisse Portion Humor beweisen.
Text und Darstellung: Béatrice Amiel
Regie: Mathilde Bardou
Lichtgestaltung und Generalregie: Cyril Monteil und Flora Cariven
Tongestaltung: Benoît Bories
Produktion: Jean-Michel Filiquier
Weiterführende Informationen: http://www.lefondetlaforme82.fr/
