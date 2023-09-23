Spectacle : Alors on en est où ? Carabine questionne l’univers… Petit Théâtre Le Havre, 23 septembre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Carabine, une clown amoureuse du cosmos et submergée de questions, nous raconte l’histoire de l’univers. À la recherche de sens, elle traverse la ville avec son caddie rempli de rouleaux de papier sur lesquels elle dessine l’histoire de l’univers depuis le « Big Bang » ! Avec nous, elle veut comprendre… Comment tout cela a-t-il commencé ? Comment en est-on arrivé là ? Où allons-nous désormais ?

Électron libre, nageant avec délice dans l’univers, elle tente de comprendre avec joie, émerveillement et excitation la matière, les forces, la lumière, le vide. Ne résistez pas et plongez avec elle dans le cosmos !.

2023-09-23 16:00:00 fin : 2023-09-23 . .

Petit Théâtre Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Carabine, a clown in love with the cosmos and overwhelmed with questions, tells us the story of the universe. In search of meaning, she crosses the city with her cart filled with rolls of paper on which she draws the history of the universe since the « Big Bang »! With us, she wants to understand? How did it all begin? How did we get here? Where do we go from here?

A free electron, swimming with delight in the universe, she tries to understand matter, forces, light and the void with joy, wonder and excitement. Don’t resist, and dive into the cosmos with her!

Carabine, un payaso enamorado del cosmos y abrumado por las preguntas, nos cuenta la historia del universo. En busca de sentido, atraviesa la ciudad con su carrito lleno de rollos de papel en los que dibuja la historia del universo desde el Big Bang Con nosotros, quiere entender? ¿Cómo empezó todo? ¿Cómo hemos llegado hasta aquí? ¿Hacia dónde vamos?

Un electrón libre, nadando con deleite en el universo, intenta comprender la materia, las fuerzas, la luz y el vacío con alegría, asombro y emoción. No te resistas y sumérgete con ella en el cosmos

Carabine, eine Clownin, die den Kosmos liebt und mit Fragen überhäuft wird, erzählt uns die Geschichte des Universums. Auf der Suche nach Sinn zieht sie mit ihrem Einkaufswagen voller Papierrollen, auf denen sie die Geschichte des Universums seit dem Urknall zeichnet, durch die Stadt! Mit uns zusammen will sie verstehen? Wie hat das alles angefangen? Wie ist es dazu gekommen? Wohin geht es jetzt?

Als freies Elektron, das mit Freude durch das Universum schwimmt, versucht sie mit Freude, Staunen und Aufregung, Materie, Kräfte, Licht und Vakuum zu verstehen. Widerstehen Sie nicht und tauchen Sie mit ihr in den Kosmos ein!

