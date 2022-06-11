PETIT DÉJ DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ – FÊTE DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ Épinal Épinal Catégories d’évènement: 88000

Épinal 88000 à la bmi à 10h30

Échanges littéraires sur le thème de l’alimentation durable autour d’une petite collation. BMI – Bibliothèque Municipale et Intercommunale 48 rue St Michel Épinal

