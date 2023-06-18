[Théâtre] Un mari idéal Salle Arnaud Beltrame, 18 juin 2023, Petit-Caux.

D’après l’oeuvre d’Oscar Wilde

Sir Robert Chiltern est Secrétaire d’État, parce qu’il a su garder secrète l’origine de sa fortune : une

malversation boursière faite dans sa jeunesse. Symbole de probité et de compétences, il est promis à

un brillant avenir politique, soutenu par sa femme Lady Chiltern qui voit en lui un mari idéal. Oscar

Wilde aime à nous montrer que les apparences sont trompeuses et que l’ordre social ne repose que

sur des mensonges individuels et collectifs. Cette visée politique n’empêche nullement de révéler

avec splendeur l’oeuvre de Wilde, dans un festival de mots d’esprit, d’aphorismes et de paradoxes

frisant l’absurde, de jouer avec le langage, avec l’intrigue et les conventions scéniques, comme pour

mieux affirmer sa liberté et sa modernité..

2023-06-18 à 16:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-18 . .

Salle Arnaud Beltrame

Petit-Caux 76370 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Based on the work of Oscar Wilde

Sir Robert Chiltern is Secretary of State, because he has been able to keep secret the origin of his fortune: a

a stock exchange embezzlement made in his youth. Symbol of probity and competence, he is promised to a brilliant

a symbol of probity and competence, he is promised a brilliant political future, supported by his wife Lady Chiltern who sees in him an ideal husband. Oscar

Wilde likes to show us that appearances are deceptive and that the social order is only based on individual

on individual and collective lies. This political aim does not prevent us from revealing

wilde’s work with splendor, in a festival of witty words, aphorisms and paradoxes bordering on the absurd

the absurd, playing with language, plot and stage conventions, as if to better assert his freedom and

conventions, as if to better assert his freedom and modernity.

Basada en la obra de Oscar Wilde

Sir Robert Chiltern es Secretario de Estado, porque ha mantenido en secreto el origen de su fortuna: un

el origen de su fortuna: un desfalco bursátil realizado en su juventud. Símbolo de probidad y competencia, se le promete un brillante

símbolo de probidad y competencia, se le augura un brillante futuro político, apoyado por su esposa Lady Chiltern, que ve en él al marido ideal. Oscar

A Wilde le gusta mostrarnos que las apariencias engañan y que el orden social se basa en las relaciones individuales y

en mentiras individuales y colectivas. Este objetivo político no impide que la obra de Wilde se revele

la obra de Wilde con esplendor, en un festival de ingenio, aforismos y paradojas que rozan lo

el absurdo, jugando con el lenguaje, el argumento y las convenciones escénicas, como para afirmar mejor su libertad y

convenciones, como para afirmar mejor su libertad y modernidad.

Nach dem Werk von Oscar Wilde

Sir Robert Chiltern ist Staatssekretär, weil er die Herkunft seines Vermögens geheim gehalten hat: eine Verwechslung in seiner Kindheit

börsenbetrug, der in seiner Jugend begangen wurde. Er ist ein Symbol für Integrität und Kompetenz und hat eine große Zukunft vor sich

eine glänzende politische Zukunft, unterstützt von seiner Frau Lady Chiltern, die in ihm den idealen Ehemann sieht. Oscar

Wilde zeigt uns gerne, dass der Schein trügt und die soziale Ordnung nur auf Einzelnen und Individuen beruht

auf individuellen und kollektiven Lügen beruht. Diese politische Absicht hindert ihn jedoch nicht daran, sein Werk als

wildes Werk ist ein Fest des Wortwitzes, der Aphorismen und Paradoxa

mit der Sprache, der Handlung und den Bühnenkonventionen zu spielen, als wolle er seine eigene Identität bewahren

um seine Freiheit und Modernität zu betonen.

Mise à jour le 2023-02-01 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité