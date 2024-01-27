SUFFOCATION PETIT BAIN Paris, 27 janvier 2024, Paris.

GARMONBOZIA présente SUFFOCATION Hymns From The Apocrypha European Tour 2024 SANGUISUGABOGG ENTERPRISE EARTH ORGANECTOMYLes légendes new-yorkaises du death metal SUFFOCATION dévoilent leur neuvième album Hymns From The Apocrypha le 3 novembre via Nuclear Blast. La suite de …of the Dark Light (2017) et le premier album avec le nouveau chanteur Ricky Meyers, pousse le groupe aux limites de l’extrême et est sans doute l’album le plus puissant et le plus agressif du groupe à ce jour. SUFFOCATION a atteint la perfection du death metal.Enregistré au InLine Studio de Hobbs et Boyer à Long Island, coproduit avec Christian Donaldson (BENEATH THE MASSACRE, INGESTED), qui a également réalisé le mixage et le mastering, avec l’aide de Dominic Grimard (CRYPTOPSY, SHADOW OF INTENT), Hymns from the Apocrypha est caractéristique de SUFFOCATION. Il est brutal, sans compromis, artistiquement audacieux et auditivement lourd. Il est clair que SUFFOCATION, à l’aube de son 35ème anniversaire, est à l’apogée de son potentiel. Death Metal or Death !Le groupe sera à la tête de la tournée européenne Hymns From The Apocrypha 2024 avec SANGUISUGABOGG, ENTERPRISE EARTH et ORGANECTOMY. La tournée de 31 dates débutera le 24 janvier à Dortmund et s’arrêtera à Paris le 27 janvier avant de se poursuivre pour se terminer à Anvers le 25 février.Terrance Hobbs déclare : We’re beyond excited to see you all again for the ‘Hymns From The Apocrypha European Tour 2024’. We have a STACKED lineup for this one featuring the awesome SANGUISUSIBOGG, our friends ENTERPRISE EARTH, and the crushing ORGANECTOMY!! We’re coming to mash you into the dirt and drop some serious American Death Metal for your ears – hope to see all you death metal slam-infested freaks in the pit!

Tarif : 28.60 – 28.60 euros.

Début : 2024-01-27 à 18:00

PETIT BAIN 7 PORT DE LA GARE 75013 Paris 75