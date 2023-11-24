MACADAM HIRSUTE PETER MC COOL Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes.

MACADAM HIRSUTE Vendredi 24 novembre, 19h30 PETER MC COOL

Un groupe de trois musiciens passionnés et passionnants, qui vous accrocheront les oreilles et le cœur avec leurs textes engagés et leur joie de vivre

PETER MC COOL 22 rue Scribe, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Centre Ville Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T22:00:00+01:00

Guinguette’n’ roll