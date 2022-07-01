PETANQUE CONCOURS VACANCIER Vittel Vittel Catégories d’évènement: Vittel

2022-07-01 14:30:00 14:30:00 – 2022-08-31 19:00:00 19:00:00

Vosges Vittel 4 EUR Concours en doublette, ouvert à tous (licenciés, non licenciés). +33 6 80 41 44 47 Parc thermal La Roseraie Vittel

