STARMANIA Route de la Foire, 27 avril 2023, Pérols.

STARMANIA, le célèbre Opéra Rock créé par Michel Berger et Luc Plamondon il y a plus de quarante ans, revient en tournée dans toute la France..

2023-04-27 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-27 17:00:00. EUR.

Route de la Foire

Pérols 34470 Hérault Occitanie



STARMANIA, the famous Rock Opera created by Michel Berger and Luc Plamondon more than forty years ago, is back on tour throughout France.

STARMANIA, la célebre Ópera Rock creada por Michel Berger y Luc Plamondon hace más de cuarenta años, vuelve de gira por toda Francia.

STARMANIA, die berühmte Rockoper, die vor über vierzig Jahren von Michel Berger und Luc Plamondon geschaffen wurde, kommt wieder auf Tournee durch ganz Frankreich.

