Exposition « Martine Auger et Kléber » aux ateliers de Ventaillac Ateliers de Ventaillac Catégories d’évènement: Lot

Pern

Exposition « Martine Auger et Kléber » aux ateliers de Ventaillac Ateliers de Ventaillac, 5 mai 2023, Pern. Exposition du 5 mai au 11 mai 2022. Vernissage le 5 mai à partir de 18h..

Vendredi 2023-05-05 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-11 19:00:00. EUR.

Ateliers de Ventaillac Ventaillac

Pern 46170 Lot Occitanie



Exhibition from May 5 to May 11, 2022. Opening on May 5 from 6 pm. Exposición del 5 de mayo al 11 de mayo de 2022. Inauguración el 5 de mayo a partir de las 18:00. Ausstellung vom 5. Mai bis zum 11. Mai 2022. Vernissage am 5. Mai ab 18 Uhr. Mise à jour le 2023-05-01 par OT CVL Castelnau-Montratier

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Lot, Pern Autres Lieu Ateliers de Ventaillac Adresse Ateliers de Ventaillac Ventaillac Ville Pern Departement Lot Lieu Ville Ateliers de Ventaillac Pern

Pern Ateliers de Ventaillac Pern Lot https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/pern/

Exposition « Martine Auger et Kléber » aux ateliers de Ventaillac Ateliers de Ventaillac 2023-05-05 was last modified: by Exposition « Martine Auger et Kléber » aux ateliers de Ventaillac Ateliers de Ventaillac Ateliers de Ventaillac 5 mai 2023 Ateliers de Ventaillac Pern

Pern Lot