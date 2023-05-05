Exposition « Martine Auger et Kléber » aux ateliers de Ventaillac Ateliers de Ventaillac
Exposition du 5 mai au 11 mai 2022. Vernissage le 5 mai à partir de 18h..
Vendredi 2023-05-05 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-11 19:00:00. EUR.
Ateliers de Ventaillac Ventaillac
Pern 46170 Lot Occitanie
Exhibition from May 5 to May 11, 2022. Opening on May 5 from 6 pm.
Exposición del 5 de mayo al 11 de mayo de 2022. Inauguración el 5 de mayo a partir de las 18:00.
Ausstellung vom 5. Mai bis zum 11. Mai 2022. Vernissage am 5. Mai ab 18 Uhr.
