Permanence d’accompagnement numérique Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique Châteauvillain Catégories d’évènement: Châteauvillain

Haute-Marne

Permanence d’accompagnement numérique Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique, 18 février 2022, Châteauvillain. Permanence d’accompagnement numérique

du vendredi 18 février au vendredi 19 août à Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique

Antoine vous accueille au café associatif pour vous aider à tordre le coup à vos problèmes digitaux ! (navigation, démarches administratives en lignes, protection des données, prise en main d’un ordinateur, d’un smartphone, d’une tablette, etc.) SERVICE GRATUIT LES VENDREDIS APRÈS-MIDIS ENTRE 14H ET 17H (hors vacances scolaires et exceptions) ​ Simone – camp d’entraînement artistique 4 route de Châtillon, 52120 Châteauvillain.

