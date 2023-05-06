Logis très particuliers et secretes d’histoire Place du Coderc Périgueux
Samedi 6 mai
Logis très particuliers et secrets d’histoire
Un parcours inédit « entre les murs » de lieux de vies habités pour découvrir leurs origines et mettre en lumière des personnages liés à l’histoire de la Ville comme les Tricart de Rognac, les Saint-Aulaire, les Lanmary ….avec la complicité de propriétaires et de Périgord Habitat.
Départ : Place du Coderc
Heure : 14h30
Tarif unique : 8€
Informations et réservations : 06 75 87 02 48.
Place du Coderc
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Saturday, May 6th
Very special houses and secrets of history
An original journey « between the walls » of inhabited places to discover their origins and highlight characters linked to the history of the city as the Tricart de Rognac, the Saint-Aulaire, the Lanmary …. with the complicity of owners and Périgord Habitat.
Departure : Place du Coderc
Time : 14h30
Single price : 8?
Information and reservations : 06 75 87 02 48
Sábado 6 de mayo
Casas muy especiales y secretos de la historia
Un original recorrido « intramuros » por viviendas habitadas para descubrir sus orígenes y poner de relieve personajes ligados a la historia de la ciudad, como los Tricarts de Rognac, los Saint-Aulaires y los Lanmary …. con la ayuda de los propietarios y de Périgord Habitat.
Salida : Place du Coderc
Hora : 14h30
Precio individual : 8?
Información y reservas: 06 75 87 02 48
Samstag, 6. Mai
Ganz besondere Logis und Geheimnisse der Geschichte
Ein ungewöhnlicher Rundgang « zwischen den Mauern » bewohnter Wohnhäuser, um ihre Ursprünge zu entdecken und Persönlichkeiten zu beleuchten, die mit der Geschichte der Stadt verbunden sind, wie die Tricart de Rognac, die Saint-Aulaire, die Lanmary ….mit der Unterstützung der Eigentümer und von Périgord Habitat.
Start: Place du Coderc
Uhrzeit: 14.30 Uhr
Einzeltarif: 8?
Informationen und Reservierungen: 06 75 87 02 48
