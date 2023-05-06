Logis très particuliers et secretes d’histoire Place du Coderc, 6 mai 2023, Périgueux.

Samedi 6 mai

Logis très particuliers et secrets d’histoire

Un parcours inédit « entre les murs » de lieux de vies habités pour découvrir leurs origines et mettre en lumière des personnages liés à l’histoire de la Ville comme les Tricart de Rognac, les Saint-Aulaire, les Lanmary ….avec la complicité de propriétaires et de Périgord Habitat.

Départ : Place du Coderc

Heure : 14h30

Tarif unique : 8€

Informations et réservations : 06 75 87 02 48.

Place du Coderc

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday, May 6th

Very special houses and secrets of history

An original journey « between the walls » of inhabited places to discover their origins and highlight characters linked to the history of the city as the Tricart de Rognac, the Saint-Aulaire, the Lanmary …. with the complicity of owners and Périgord Habitat.

Departure : Place du Coderc

Time : 14h30

Single price : 8?

Information and reservations : 06 75 87 02 48

Sábado 6 de mayo

Casas muy especiales y secretos de la historia

Un original recorrido « intramuros » por viviendas habitadas para descubrir sus orígenes y poner de relieve personajes ligados a la historia de la ciudad, como los Tricarts de Rognac, los Saint-Aulaires y los Lanmary …. con la ayuda de los propietarios y de Périgord Habitat.

Salida : Place du Coderc

Hora : 14h30

Precio individual : 8?

Información y reservas: 06 75 87 02 48

Samstag, 6. Mai

Ganz besondere Logis und Geheimnisse der Geschichte

Ein ungewöhnlicher Rundgang « zwischen den Mauern » bewohnter Wohnhäuser, um ihre Ursprünge zu entdecken und Persönlichkeiten zu beleuchten, die mit der Geschichte der Stadt verbunden sind, wie die Tricart de Rognac, die Saint-Aulaire, die Lanmary ….mit der Unterstützung der Eigentümer und von Périgord Habitat.

Start: Place du Coderc

Uhrzeit: 14.30 Uhr

Einzeltarif: 8?

Informationen und Reservierungen: 06 75 87 02 48

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par OT de Périgueux