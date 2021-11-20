Nantes Nouveau Studio Théâtre Loire-Atlantique, Nantes Performance suite à workshop de Julien Andujar + A leaf de Nina Santes – Du feu dans la chambre #4 Nouveau Studio Théâtre Nantes Catégories d’évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Horaire : 19:30

Gratuit : non 8 € Réservations et informations au 06 40 29 56 88 – c.allogene.prod@gmail.com Performance chorégraphique. 19h30 : Performance des participant.e.s d’un workshop de Julien Andujar – VLAM Productions20h30 : “A leaf” de Nina Santès – La Fronde & Célia Gondol Dans le cadre de la carte Blanche Chorégraphique du Collectif Allogène “Du feu dans la chambre #4” Nouveau Studio Théâtre adresse1} Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix Nantes 44000 Hauts-Pavés – Saint-Félix 02 51 86 13 06 https://www.nouveaustudiotheatre.com/ resa.nouveaustudiotheatre@gmail.com https://www.nouveaustudiotheatre.com/dufeudanslachambre4

