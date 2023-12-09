Performance de Courtney May Robertson + HA KYOON Lafayette Anticipations Paris, 9 décembre 2023, Paris.

Le samedi 09 décembre 2023

de 19h30 à 20h45

de 19h00 à 20h15

.Public adultes. gratuit

Gratuit sur réservation

La chorégraphe Courtney May Robertson présente the pleasure of stepping off a horse when it’s moving at full speed – une performance prenant pour point de départ une métaphore de la maîtrise de soi, celle d’une cavalière dressant un cheval, à laquelle se mêlent des paysages de désirs, de souvenirs et de conflits personnels.

Entre les activations de la performance se tissent des tableaux musicaux composés par l’artiste HA KYOON .

19h et 20h15 : Performance Courtney May Robertson le plaisir de descendre d’un cheval quand il avance à toute vitesse

19h30 et 20h45 : Performance HA KYOON

Lafayette Anticipations 9 rue du Plâtre 75004 Paris

© Anna Vankooijc Courtney May Robertson