Père Noël au Nougat Chabert & Guillot Montélimar Montélimar
2022-12-14 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2022-12-14 17:00:00 17:00:00
Le Père Noël sera à la boutique Gournier chez les Nougats Chabert & Guillot afin de distribuer aux enfants un cadeau gourmand !
infos@nougat-chabert.com +33 4 75 00 64 84 https://www.nougat-chabert-guillot.com/
