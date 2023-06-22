Les Visites du Jeudi > Anica 4 route du mont-robin
Les Visites du Jeudi > Anica 4 route du mont-robin, 22 juin 2023, Percy-en-Normandie.
Présentation des savoir-faire de l’orfèvrerie Anica : la conception des collections de bijouterie, l’orfèvrerie maquettisme puis le travail de fonderie.
Accès à une boutique aménagée dans l’atelier.
Horaire : de 10h à 18h. Durée : 1h30.
Tarif : 5€.
4 route du mont-robin
Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie
Presentation of the know-how of the Anica goldsmith’s shop: the design of the jewelry collections, the goldsmith’s model making and the foundry work.
Access to a store fitted out in the workshop.
Schedule: from 10 am to 6 pm. Duration : 1h30.
Price : 5?
Presentación de las habilidades de los orfebres de Anica: el diseño de las colecciones de joyas, la elaboración de modelos de orfebrería y el trabajo de fundición.
Acceso a una tienda instalada en el taller.
Horario: de 10.00 a 18.00 h. Duración: 1h30.
Precio: 5?
Präsentation der Fertigkeiten der Goldschmiede Anica: Entwurf der Schmuckkollektionen, Modellgoldschmiedearbeit und anschließend die Gießereiarbeit.
Zugang zu einem in der Werkstatt eingerichteten Laden.
Öffnungszeiten: von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr. Dauer: 1,5 Stunden.
Preis: 5?
