Les Visites du Jeudi > Anica 4 route du mont-robin, 22 juin 2023, Percy-en-Normandie.

Présentation des savoir-faire de l’orfèvrerie Anica : la conception des collections de bijouterie, l’orfèvrerie maquettisme puis le travail de fonderie.

Accès à une boutique aménagée dans l’atelier.

Horaire : de 10h à 18h. Durée : 1h30.

Tarif : 5€.

2023-06-22 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-22 18:00:00. .

4 route du mont-robin

Percy-en-Normandie 50410 Manche Normandie



Presentation of the know-how of the Anica goldsmith’s shop: the design of the jewelry collections, the goldsmith’s model making and the foundry work.

Access to a store fitted out in the workshop.

Schedule: from 10 am to 6 pm. Duration : 1h30.

Price : 5?

Presentación de las habilidades de los orfebres de Anica: el diseño de las colecciones de joyas, la elaboración de modelos de orfebrería y el trabajo de fundición.

Acceso a una tienda instalada en el taller.

Horario: de 10.00 a 18.00 h. Duración: 1h30.

Precio: 5?

Präsentation der Fertigkeiten der Goldschmiede Anica: Entwurf der Schmuckkollektionen, Modellgoldschmiedearbeit und anschließend die Gießereiarbeit.

Zugang zu einem in der Werkstatt eingerichteten Laden.

Öffnungszeiten: von 10:00 bis 18:00 Uhr. Dauer: 1,5 Stunden.

Preis: 5?

Mise à jour le 2023-05-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche