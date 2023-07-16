Concert des frères Seigle Préaux-du-Perche, 16 juillet 2023, Perche en Nocé.

Concert des frères Seigle (violon et violoncelle) en l’église Saint-Germain de Préaux du Perche.

Organisé par Préaux Patrimoine..

2023-07-16 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-16 . .

Préaux-du-Perche église

Perche en Nocé 61340 Orne Normandie



Concert of the Seigle brothers (violin and cello) in the Saint-Germain church of Préaux du Perche.

Organized by Préaux Patrimoine.

Concierto de los hermanos Seigle (violín y violonchelo) en la iglesia de Saint-Germain de Préaux du Perche.

Organizado por Préaux Patrimoine.

Konzert der Brüder Seigle (Violine und Violoncello) in der Kirche Saint-Germain in Préaux du Perche.

Organisiert von Préaux Patrimoine.

