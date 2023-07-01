Festival Perche en Rock Le Boistier, 1 juillet 2023, Perche en Nocé.

Au programme : Grandma’s Ashes, Liquid Bear, Forehead, Groove Bucket, Pirate Machine, deux pièces de théâtre, un spectacle de danse et un mix vinyle.

Infos pratiques : au Boistier – Entrée libre – Ouverture des portes à 16h – Bar et restauration sur place.

Plus d’infos sur : http://percheenrock.fr/la-prog-2023.

2023-07-01 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-01 . .

Le Boistier Préaux du Perche

Perche en Nocé 61340 Orne Normandie



On the program: Grandma’s Ashes, Liquid Bear, Forehead, Groove Bucket, Pirate Machine, two plays, a dance performance and a vinyl mix.

Practical info: at the Boistier – Free entrance – Doors open at 4pm – Bar and food on site.

More infos on : http://percheenrock.fr/la-prog-2023

El programa incluye Grandma’s Ashes, Liquid Bear, Forehead, Groove Bucket, Pirate Machine, dos obras de teatro, un espectáculo de danza y una mezcla de vinilos.

Información práctica: en el Boistier – Entrada gratuita – Puertas abiertas a las 16.00 – Bar y comida in situ.

Más información en : http://percheenrock.fr/la-prog-2023

Auf dem Programm stehen Grandma’s Ashes, Liquid Bear, Forehead, Groove Bucket, Pirate Machine, zwei Theaterstücke, eine Tanzaufführung und ein Vinyl-Mix.

Praktische Informationen: au Boistier – Freier Eintritt – Türöffnung um 16 Uhr – Bar und Essen vor Ort.

Weitere Informationen unter: http://percheenrock.fr/la-prog-2023

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme