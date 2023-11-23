BOPS PENNY LANE PUB Rennes, 23 novembre 2023, Rennes.

BOPS Jeudi 23 novembre, 22h00 PENNY LANE PUB

Fondé par trois frères (Louis, Oscar et Germain), Bops est un groupe de garage pop qui voit le jour en 2015 sur la scène rennaise avec un premier EP : 156.

Avec un duo de voix au centre de leurs compositions, les trois frères partagent une vision ingénieuse de la chanson pop.

Pourtant loin de se cantonner à quelques références esthétiques, leur musique frappe par la diversité des références et fait naître une pop espiègle mais puissante. Les trois frères ont eu le temps de digérer les chœurs des Beach Boys, la pop des Kinks ou les premiers albums de Supergrass avant de s’attaquer aux sons tonitruants de la scène garage et indé américaine des frères D’Addario des Lemon Twigs, de Ty Segall ou de Girlband.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-23T22:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-23T23:30:00+01:00

garage pop