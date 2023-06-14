Concert « Gwiad » · Duo Jean-Luc Thomas / Gab Faure + 1ère partie : Fawaz Baker & Gülay Hacer Toruk Péniche Antipode Paris, 14 juin 2023, Paris.

Concert « Gwiad » · Duo Jean-Luc Thomas / Gab Faure + 1ère partie : Fawaz Baker & Gülay Hacer Toruk Mercredi 14 juin, 20h00 Péniche Antipode 12€ prévente | 15€ sur place

Concert de lancement de l’album « Gwiad » du Duo Jean-Luc Thomas / Gab Faure ! Le mercredi 14 juin à 20h à la Péniche Antipode à Paris (19e), avec Fawaz Baker & Gülay Hacer Toruk en 1ère partie

Gwiad, « tissage » en breton, est la métaphore d’une musique vivante, nourrie par les rencontres et les voyages des deux musiciens.

« Vous l’aurez compris, je craque, ce disque est un petit bonheur à partager illico ! » François Saddi, Journaliste 5 Planètes.

➨ Pour retrouver la chronique : https://www.5planetes.com/…/jean-luc-thomas-gab-faure

· Tout public

· 12€ prévente | 15€ sur place

· Péniche Antipode, 55 Quai de la Seine, 75019 Paris (19e)

· + d’infos : compagnie.hirundo.rustica@gmail.com

· Contact presse : VeevCom · Sèverine Berger · severine@veevcom.com · +33 (0)6 77 83 62 39

· Booking / Diffusion : Big Bravo Spectacles

Duo Jean-Luc Thomas / Gab Faure : Jean-Luc Thomas et Gab Faure savent entraîner les foules au bien-danser. Mais ils vont bien plus loin : ils infusent dans les airs traditionnels populaires les accents et les rythmes glanés lors de leurs voyages au long cours. Irlande, Brésil, Balkans, Niger, Inde… Les cinq continents et les cultures de leurs frères terriens les inspirent. Leur aventure en duo revisite les thèmes de la danse à chaque occasion avec liberté, fantaisie, écoute réciproque, réactivité, variations et improvisations.

Écouter : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtuCPi0q8P8wSdlzxx29oIdCTar36oJSd

.

Duo Fawaz Baker / Gülay Hacer Toruk : Après plusieurs années à se croiser sur les scènes d’ici et d’ailleurs, ces deux musiciens voyageurs démarrent une collaboration musicale en 2022. Avec ce programme « Aykiz, la fille de la lune », ils croisent leurs regards et unissent leurs voix sur les musiques ottomanes : les musiques savantes du XIXe siècle et du début du XXe siècle de Fawaz Baker rencontrent les chants populaires de Gülay Hacer Toruk. Ensemble, les deux musiciens explorent la variété ottomane à travers la multiplicité de ses influences turques, arabes, tziganes, byzantines, grecques, arméniennes et kurdes.

Écouter Gülay Hacer Toruk : hhttps://youtu.be/w9nL6rknTtA

Écouter l’Ensemble Fawaz Baker : https://youtu.be/4GXuELIVEkM

Péniche Antipode 55 Quai de la Seine 75019 Paris Paris 75019 Quartier de la Villette Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/cie-hirundo-rustica-et-label-hirustica/paiements/preachetez-le-nouvel-album-gwiad-du-duo-jean-luc-thomas-gab-faure-3?fbclid=IwAR0UMxR5dkYs7URDZRbJKqy_K44ae_mZw037PQ9s0F-hwE-5NFQrubbgwTI »}] [{« link »: « https://www.5planetes.com/…/jean-luc-thomas-gab-faure »}, {« link »: « mailto:compagnie.hirundo.rustica@gmail.com »}, {« link »: « mailto:severine@veevcom.com »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Cie Hirundo Rustica – Label Hirustica », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « rich », « title »: « DUO JEAN-LUC THOMAS / GAB FAURE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yS6ynAhAhTI/hqdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « http://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtuCPi0q8P8wSdlzxx29oIdCTar36oJSd », « thumbnail_height »: 360, « author_url »: « /@Hirustica », « thumbnail_width »: 480, « options »: {« click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtuCPi0q8P8wSdlzxx29oIdCTar36oJSd »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Stephan Talneau », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Gu00fclay Hacer Toruk & CANGu00dcL KANAT – « Erzurum dau011flaru0131 kar ile boran »nAmazing song filmed during the support concert for SAZfilm. FIlm by Stephan Talneaun »I would sell my soul but I wouldnu2019t leave you.nI would go to the mountains for the wolves to eat me » », « type »: « video », « title »: « Gu00fclay Hacer Toruk & Cangu00fcl Kanat – « Erzurum dau011flaru0131 kar ile boran » », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/w9nL6rknTtA/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9nL6rknTtA », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbATv4rko2DmNceozZ17g_A », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/w9nL6rknTtA »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Ensemble Fawaz Baker – Topic », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Provided to YouTube by HirusticannBrest u00b7 Ensemble Fawaz Baker u00b7 Fawaz Baker u00b7 Samir Homsi u00b7 Helena Ru00e9calde u00b7 Manon Courtin u00b7 Traditionnel u00b7 0nnAlep-Brestnnu2117 Compagnie Hirundo RusticannReleased on: 2019-11-15nnAuto-generated by YouTube. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Brest », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4GXuELIVEkM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GXuELIVEkM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiY7k_G3YYdJDu24yDvoiAQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/4GXuELIVEkM »}] https://www.helloasso.com/associations/cie-hirundo-rustica-et-label-hirustica/paiements/preachetez-le-nouvel-album-gwiad-du-duo-jean-luc-thomas-gab-faure-3?fbclid=IwAR0UMxR5dkYs7URDZRbJKqy_K44ae_mZw037PQ9s0F-hwE-5NFQrubbgwTI

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-14T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-14T22:30:00+02:00

2023-06-14T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-14T22:30:00+02:00

musique bretonne musiques du monde

© Serj Philouze, Artwork Nolwenn Blouin (Tryptyk)