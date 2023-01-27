Pelote basque : Championnat d’Espagne – Main nue – 2 à 2 Hendaye Hendaye
2023-01-27 21:00:00 – 2023-01-27
21h00 : EROSTARBE – SALABERRIA // LARRAZABAL – SALAVERRI
22h00 : LASO – IMAZ // ELEZKANO II
+33 6 87 53 73 13
Endaiarrak
