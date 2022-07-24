Peintures Catherine Cesari Gargilesse-Dampierre, 24 juillet 2022, Gargilesse-Dampierre.

Peintures Catherine Cesari
Galerie Bonheur des jours Gargilesse-Dampierre Indre  
2022-07-24 14:30:00 – 2022-08-07 19:00:00

Gargilesse-Dampierre
  Peintures Catherine CESARI : Acrylique – Peinture à l’huile.

+33 6 08 95 91 29 http://catherinecesari.odexpo.com/

©catherinecesari
