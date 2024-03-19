PEINTURE INTUITIVE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
PEINTURE INTUITIVE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières, mardi 19 mars 2024.
PEINTURE INTUITIVE Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault
Peinture intuitive avec Annie
Le Je de peindre à la façon d’ARNO Stern
Laisser libre court à son imagination, son intuition !!!
On passe un bon moment de détente
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-19 14:00:00
fin : 2024-03-19 17:00:00
18 Rue du Barry
Maison des Loisirs
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie
