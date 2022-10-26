PEINTURE À THÈME REFLETS…
Peintures à thème “Reflets…”
Exposition
26 peintres exposent. Le public votre pour son oeuvre préférée sur le thème de l’année “Reflets…”
Entrée libre.
Association Art et Animations
7 82 23 66 76
www.art-et-animations.fr
