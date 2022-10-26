PEINTURE À THÈME REFLETS…, 26 octobre 2022, .

PEINTURE À THÈME REFLETS…
2022-10-26 – 2022-10-26

  Peintures à thème “Reflets…”
Exposition

26 peintres exposent. Le public votre pour son oeuvre préférée sur le thème de l’année “Reflets…”

Entrée libre.

Association Art et Animations

 7 82 23 66 76 
www.art-et-animations.fr

