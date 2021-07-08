Pêche à pied au Trez Hir Plougonvelin Plougonvelin
Pêche à pied au Trez Hir Plougonvelin, 8 juillet 2021-8 juillet 2021, Plougonvelin.
Pêche à pied au Trez Hir 2021-07-08 – 2021-07-08
Plougonvelin Finistère
Quand la mer se retire, une pêche « no-kill » entre mares et rochers pour observer crabes, coquillages, poissons et algues…
lagrandebotte@outlook.fr +33 7 85 19 47 74 http://www.lagrandebotte.com/balades_a_pied.html
Quand la mer se retire, une pêche « no-kill » entre mares et rochers pour observer crabes, coquillages, poissons et algues…
dernière mise à jour : 2021-05-10 par