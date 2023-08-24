TACOS ET MUSIQUE Sous la Halle, 24 août 2023, Payzac.

Le groupe West Lord et le food truck de tacos et burger seront là pour animer les jeudis de l’été à Payzac..

Sous la Halle

Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The band West Lord and the taco and burger food truck will be there to liven up the Thursdays of the summer in Payzac.

La banda West Lord y el food truck de tacos y hamburguesas estarán allí para amenizar los jueves del verano en Payzac.

Die Gruppe West Lord und der Foodtruck mit Tacos und Burgern werden da sein, um die Donnerstage des Sommers in Payzac zu beleben.

