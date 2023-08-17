TACOS ET MUSIQUE Sous la Halle, 17 août 2023, Payzac.

Un groupe de musique et les truck food de tacos et burger seront là pour animer les jeudis de l’été à Payzac..

2023-08-17 à ; fin : 2023-08-17 . .

Sous la Halle

Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A band and the taco and burger truck will be there to liven up the Thursdays of the summer in Payzac.

Una banda y el camión de tacos y hamburguesas estarán allí para amenizar los jueves del verano en Payzac.

Eine Musikgruppe und die Tacos- und Burger-Truckfoods werden da sein, um die Donnerstage im Sommer in Payzac zu beleben.

