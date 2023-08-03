TACOS ET MUSIQUE Sous la Halle Payzac
Musique et truck food seront là pour animer les jeudis de l’été à Payzac..
2023-08-03 à ; fin : 2023-08-03 . .
Sous la Halle
Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Music and truck food will be there to liven up the Thursdays of the summer in Payzac.
Habrá música y comida de camión para amenizar los jueves del verano en Payzac.
Musik und Truckfood werden da sein, um die Donnerstage des Sommers in Payzac zu beleben.
