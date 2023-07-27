lun 24 avril 2023
TACOS ET MUSIQUE Sous la Halle Payzac

27 juillet 2023

TACOS ET MUSIQUE Sous la Halle, 27 juillet 2023, Payzac.

Le groupe de musique, Al Bundy et le truck food de tacos et burger seront là pour animer les jeudis de l’été à Payzac..
2023-07-27
Sous la Halle
Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

The music band, Al Bundy and the taco and burger truck will be there to liven up the Thursdays of the summer in Payzac.

La banda de música, Al Bundy y el camión de tacos y hamburguesas estarán allí para amenizar los jueves del verano en Payzac.

Die Musikgruppe, Al Bundy und der Foodtruck mit Tacos und Burgern werden da sein, um die Donnerstage des Sommers in Payzac zu beleben.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Isle-Auvézère

Date:
27 juillet 2023
Sous la Halle
Sous la Halle
Payzac
Dordogne
Sous la Halle Payzac

