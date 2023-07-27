TACOS ET MUSIQUE Sous la Halle, 27 juillet 2023, Payzac.

Le groupe de musique, Al Bundy et le truck food de tacos et burger seront là pour animer les jeudis de l’été à Payzac..

2023-07-27 à ; fin : 2023-07-27 . .

Sous la Halle

Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The music band, Al Bundy and the taco and burger truck will be there to liven up the Thursdays of the summer in Payzac.

La banda de música, Al Bundy y el camión de tacos y hamburguesas estarán allí para amenizar los jueves del verano en Payzac.

Die Musikgruppe, Al Bundy und der Foodtruck mit Tacos und Burgern werden da sein, um die Donnerstage des Sommers in Payzac zu beleben.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Isle-Auvézère