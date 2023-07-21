Marché Festif à Payzac Le bourg, 21 juillet 2023, Payzac.

Marchés festifs au parc de la salle des fêtes, des commerçants de bouche, une animation musicale et un cadre bucolique pour passer une excellente soirée à Payzac..

2023-07-21 à ; fin : 2023-07-21 . .

Le bourg Parc de la salle des fêtes

Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Festive markets in the park of the village hall, food traders, musical entertainment and a bucolic setting to spend an excellent evening in Payzac.

Mercadillos festivos en el parque del ayuntamiento, comerciantes gastronómicos, animaciones musicales y un marco bucólico para una excelente velada en Payzac.

Festliche Märkte im Park des Festsaals, Mundverkäufer, musikalische Unterhaltung und ein bukolischer Rahmen, um einen ausgezeichneten Abend in Payzac zu verbringen.

