TACOS ET MUSIQUE Sous la Halle, 20 juillet 2023, Payzac.

Le groupe de musique, LANDY HOP et les food truck seront là pour animer les jeudis de l’été à Payzac..

Sous la Halle

Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The music group, LANDY HOP and the food truck will be there to animate the Thursdays of the summer in Payzac.

El grupo musical LANDY HOP y el food truck estarán presentes para animar los jueves del verano en Payzac.

Die Musikgruppe, LANDY HOP und die Foodtrucks werden da sein, um die Donnerstage des Sommers in Payzac zu beleben.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Isle-Auvézère