« Festival Transfiguration » Sous la Halle, 7 juillet 2023, Payzac.

Sous la halle /17h30 -2h du matin

Six concerts :DJ Set, expo photos à la maison des artistes, stand librairie indépendante, débat, buvette + restauration, animations diverses.

2023-07-07 à ; fin : 2023-07-08 02:00:00. .

Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« Transfiguration Festival » (from Payzac).

Under the hall / 5:30 pm – 2 am

Six concerts : DJ Set, photo exhibition at the artists’ house, independent bookshop stand, debate, refreshment bar + food, various animations

« Fiesta de la Transfiguración » (de Payzac).

Bajo el vestíbulo / 17.30 h – 02.00 h

Seis conciertos: DJ set, exposición fotográfica en la casa de los artistas, stand de librería independiente, debate, puesto de refrescos + comida, actividades diversas

« Festival Transfiguration » (von Payzac).

Unter der Markthalle /17:30 -2h morgens

Sechs Konzerte :DJ-Set, Fotoausstellung im Künstlerhaus, Stand einer unabhängigen Buchhandlung, Debatte, Imbiss + Essen, verschiedene Animationen

