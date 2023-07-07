« Festival Transfiguration » Sous la Halle Payzac
« Festival Transfiguration » Sous la Halle, 7 juillet 2023, Payzac.
« Festival Transfiguration » (de Payzac).
Sous la halle /17h30 -2h du matin
Six concerts :DJ Set, expo photos à la maison des artistes, stand librairie indépendante, débat, buvette + restauration, animations diverses.
2023-07-07 à ; fin : 2023-07-08 02:00:00. .
Sous la Halle
Payzac 24270 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
« Transfiguration Festival » (from Payzac).
Under the hall / 5:30 pm – 2 am
Six concerts : DJ Set, photo exhibition at the artists’ house, independent bookshop stand, debate, refreshment bar + food, various animations
« Fiesta de la Transfiguración » (de Payzac).
Bajo el vestíbulo / 17.30 h – 02.00 h
Seis conciertos: DJ set, exposición fotográfica en la casa de los artistas, stand de librería independiente, debate, puesto de refrescos + comida, actividades diversas
« Festival Transfiguration » (von Payzac).
Unter der Markthalle /17:30 -2h morgens
Sechs Konzerte :DJ-Set, Fotoausstellung im Künstlerhaus, Stand einer unabhängigen Buchhandlung, Debatte, Imbiss + Essen, verschiedene Animationen
Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Isle-Auvézère