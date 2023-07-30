Festival Bach : Concert d’ouverture du festival 5, rue de la providence, 30 juillet 2023, Pays de Belvès.

FESTIVAL BACH: Concert d’ouverture

C’est maintenant une tradition. Le festival Bach est ouvert par un concert offert par des artistes (chanteurs et instrumentalistes) locaux. Ensemble, ils montent une œuvre de Jean Sébastien Bach.

Jean-Sébastien Bach (1685-1750)

choeurs et chorals.

2023-07-30 à ; fin : 2023-07-30 . .

5, rue de la providence Eglise Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption

Pays de Belvès 24170 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



BACH FESTIVAL: Opening concert

It is now a tradition. The Bach Festival is opened with a concert by local artists (singers and instrumentalists). Together they perform a work by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

choirs and chorales

FESTIVAL DE BACH: Concierto inaugural

Ya es una tradición. El Festival Bach se inaugura con un concierto de artistas locales (cantantes e instrumentistas). Juntos interpretan una obra de Johann Sebastian Bach.

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

coros y corales

BACH FESTIVAL: Eröffnungskonzert

Dies ist nun schon eine Tradition. Das Bach-Festival wird mit einem Konzert eröffnet, das von lokalen Künstlern (Sängern und Instrumentalisten) gestaltet wird. Gemeinsam führen sie ein Werk von Johann Sebastian Bach auf.

Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

chöre und Choräle

Mise à jour le 2023-04-16 par Périgord Noir Vallée Dordogne