TIVON PENNICOTT QUARTET Pavillon République Toulouse, 11 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

★ Tivon Pennicott, saxophone ténor / Idris Frederick, piano / Dean Torrey, basse / Kenn Salters, batterie

Sociétaire de l’émission The Late Show with Stephen Colbert sur CBS au sein du groupe Stay Human Band avec Jon Batiste, le saxophoniste, compositeur et multi-instrumentiste Tivon Pennicott trace sa route depuis 2014, développant un penchant aigu pour l’exploration harmonique. Accompagné par des pointures (Mike Battaglia, Spencer Murphy, Kenneth Salters), il a également collaboré avec des musiciens aussi visionnaires que Roy Hargrove sur son projet The RH Factor, et Ari Hoenig en tant que membre principal de son groupe et musicien d’importance sur les albums The Pauper & The Magician (AH-HA, 2016) et NY Standard (Fresh Sound Records, 2018). Familier du guitariste Kenny Burrell and The Jazz Heritage All Stars, Tivon Pennicott s’est produit en tournée mondiale avec le chanteur Gregory Porter. Il y a pires fréquentations…

