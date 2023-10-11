SYLVAIN RIFFLET – AUX ANGES Pavillon République Toulouse, 11 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

SYLVAIN RIFFLET – AUX ANGES Mercredi 11 octobre, 18h30 Pavillon République Tarif : 5 € – assis

★ Sylvain Rifflet, saxophone et Shruti box / Yoann Loustalot, trompette / Csaba Palotaï, guitare / Benjamin Flament, percussions

Est-ce le chiffre rond (10e disque) ? Est-ce le temps qui fait son œuvre (la quarantaine finissante) ? En tout cas, Sylvain Rifflet envisage son dernier enregistrement, Aux Anges, comme un disque « de fin d’un cycle », comme « une synthèse du travail entamé il y a dix ans. » Ce journal de bord dans lequel il dévoile plus avant son intimité lui permet de rendre hommage à « ces anges qui (l)’inspirent et (l)’aident à vivre », Abbey Lincoln et Stan Getz (réécouter l’album Refocus paru en 2017), Claude Sautet et James Baldwin, les mésanges comme les compositeurs Steve Reich, Terry Riley et Philip Glass. Cette passion pour les musiques répétitives et minimalistes américaines influence son écriture mêlant improvisation, répétition, rupture dont résulte une musique pétillante à souhait.

➤ Plus d’information : http://sylvainrifflet.com/

https://youtu.be/Ot6yAUXFPHo

©Sylvain Gripoix