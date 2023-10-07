RP3 + RÉMY GAUCHE – GRAVITY Pavillon République Toulouse, 7 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

RP3 + RÉMY GAUCHE – GRAVITY Samedi 7 octobre, 20h30 Pavillon République Tarifs : 8 € – assis – debout

RP3 – Rémi Panossian Trio

★ Rémi Panossian, piano / Maxime Delporte, contrebasse / Frédéric Petitprez, batterie

Avec leurs mélodies et leur groove funky caractéristique, les Toulousains du Rémi Panossian Trio (RP3) bousculent les codes du jazz contemporain depuis une quinzaine d’années. Pour les situer, on cite volontiers E.S.T., The Roots ou The Bad Plus mais loin des étiquettes et des influences ! L’espièglerie, l’énergie impressionnante et la sensibilité dont ils font montre séduisent les foules dans le monde entier, en Asie (vraiment beaucoup en Corée du Sud), en Amérique du Nord et du Sud, en Europe. D’autant qu’avec sept albums dans leur besace les garçons peuvent désormais s’en donner à cœur joie pour embarquer leur auditoire dans un moment toujours léger, toujours exigeant qui, de plus, transgresse également les frontières musicales, flirtant avec un côté pop rock des plus envoûtants.

➤ Plus d’information : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB-X4OSIujtiCNHreEVhTVw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajPFosWF_jo

Rémy Gauche – Gravity

★ Rémy Gauche, guitare / Stéphane Cochet, claviers / Julien Augier, batterie / Thomas Koenig, saxophone ténor

Sur Gravity, son nouvel album de jazz cosmique, le Toulousain Rémy Gauche surfe d’une planète à l’autre à la découverte de notre Système solaire en musique. La structure classique du quartet est transcendée ici par la contribution de doubles claviers : un Fender Rhodes et un Moog qui remplace la basse. Le parti-pris offre l’opportunité de plus de puissance rock comme sur le titre Mars, et de douceur pour des morceaux plus langoureux comme Lune. L’expérience sonore devient alors sensorielle, tantôt de glace, tantôt de feu, à l’image des astres qui croisent au loin de notre vaisseau-Mère. Rémy vit dans la musique depuis l’âge de 12 ans et son parcours l’a mené de Paris à New York et Amsterdam, pour le plaisir d’apprendre auprès des maîtres, d’échanger avec des légendes du jazz, et de jouer, toujours !

➤ Plus d’information : http://www.remygauche.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDoOfoaAAuo

Pavillon République 1 boulevard de la marquette 31090 Toulouse Toulouse Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://billetterie.festik.net/jazz31/product/rp3-remy-gauche-gravity »}] [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 800, « description »: « RP3 (Remi Panossian Trio) is first and foremost a story of friendship between 3 enfant terribles of French jazz, Ru00e9mi Panossian (piano), Maxime Delporte (double bass) and Fru00e9du00e9ric Petitprez (drums) who started their adventure in 2009.nThe 3 accomplices, in life and on stage, enjoy sharing with their audience their happiness to play together and to challenge the rules of the genre with mischief, melodic lyricism and catchy grooves. The trio assumes its « pop » side, light but always exigent.nnNew Album Sun Monkey Voltage is available on all the platforms : nnu25b7 Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/4KSB0GQCjVWVXu9ad7jU9Knu25b7 Deezer : https://deezer.page.link/PgCjoNDA8DQ45zD37nu25b7 Apple music : https://music.apple.com/fr/album/rp3/980280836nnFollow RP3 :nnu25b7 Suscribe: https://bit.ly/YtbRP3nu25b7 Website : https://rp3.fr/nu25b7 Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/remipanossiantrion », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « RP3 », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.ggpht.com/EcDQ619sHKwwpkPLuVVhFijYtzUL2D3SzrMNl64q7hZUN-7aSpieQZrxmIxa2umS8Eu7eM2BGNg=s800-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB-X4OSIujtiCNHreEVhTVw », « thumbnail_height »: 800}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB-X4OSIujtiCNHreEVhTVw »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Ru00e9mi Panossian trio – Topic », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Provided to YouTube by RegartsnnHot Voltage u00b7 Ru00e9mi Panossian Trio u00b7 Ru00e9mi Panossian u00b7 Maxime Delporte u00b7 Fru00e9du00e9ric PetitpreznnSun Monkey Voltagennu2117 REGARTSnnReleased on: 2022-10-21nnAuto-generated by YouTube. », « type »: « video », « title »: « Hot Voltage », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ajPFosWF_jo/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajPFosWF_jo », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzw8UBLuqOH10NeWGr9Q9WA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajPFosWF_jo »}, {« link »: « http://www.remygauche.com/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Ru00e9my Gauche », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « »Mercure – Hermu00e8s » LIVEncomposed by Ru00e9my Gauche nnAlbum: GRAVITY nLabel: Welcome HomennRu00e9my Gauche / GRAVITYnnJulien Augier – drumsnStu00e9phane Cochet – keyboardsnThomas Koenig – tenor saxophonenRu00e9my Gauche – guitarnnrecorded and mixed by Erwan Boulay – Studio de l’Ermitagenfilmed by Zo Fannin May 2022nnhttps://www.remygauche.comnnhttps://www.instagram.com/remygauche/nhttps://www.facebook.com/remygauchemusic », « type »: « video », « title »: « Mercure LIVE // Studio de l’Ermitage », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/EDoOfoaAAuo/sddefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDoOfoaAAuo », « thumbnail_height »: 480, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYNH6pGthZAgyU5CClAzXPw », « thumbnail_width »: 640, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDoOfoaAAuo »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-07T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-07T22:30:00+02:00

2023-10-07T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-10-07T22:30:00+02:00

Jazz Musique

©DR et ©Olivier Besson