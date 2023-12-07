Project ideas forum : Connecting partners, inspiring change Pavillon Chesnaie du Roy – Parc Floral de Paris Paris, 7 décembre 2023, Paris.

Connecting partners, inspiring change

After a successful event in Düsseldorf in 2022, Interreg North-West Europe is organising its second “Project Ideas Forum” in Paris on 7 December 2023.

The Project Ideas Forum is the perfect platform to connect with partners, exchange knowledge and learn from experts and peers. Whether you are an experienced applicant or new to the Programme, from the public, private, NGO or higher education and research sector, we look forward to seeing you connect with other potential partners and inspire change for a green, smart, and just transition in North-West Europe!

This transnational event will be an opportunity to:

• Find out about the Programme’s expectations for call 4

• Learn more about Interreg North-West Europe and its priorities

• Network and connect with potential partners

• Present your project idea and develop it further

• Meet and exchange with representatives of Interreg NWE

Deadline for registrations: 23 November 2023

Pavillon Chesnaie du Roy – Parc Floral de Paris 102 Route de la Pyramide 75012 – Paris Paris 75012 Quartier de Picpus Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.eventbrite.fr/e/interreg-nwe-project-ideas-forum-in-paris-france-tickets-723984897317?aff=email »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-07T08:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-07T17:00:00+01:00

