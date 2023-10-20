Paul Taylor – Bisoubye X (Tournée) ESPACE THEODORE GOUVY, 20 octobre 2023, FREYMING MERLEBACH.

Paul Taylor – Bisoubye X (Tournée) ESPACE THEODORE GOUVY. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-10-20 à 20:00 (2023-04-04 au ). Tarif : 26.4 à 26.4 euros.

LE GOUVY (1- 2-1108554) présente : ce spectacle. Spectacle bilingue | Bilingual show Salut, hi! Je m’appelle Paul, je suis Anglais et j’habite en France. J’ai fait 2 spectacles bilingues intitulés “#FRANGLAIS” et “So British Ou Presque”. They both went really well, so I’m doing a third show! Jamais deux sans trois, right? À part les enfants. Dans ce cas là, un seul suffit! One and done. It’s called “Bisoubye x” and as the name suggests, the show is about having to say goodbye to a certain number of things in my life to be able to move onto the next chapter. Si t’as déjà vu mes deux premiers spectacles et toutes mes vidéos sur les réseaux, ne t’inquiète pas, ce sont des nouvelles blagues (oui oui, il y en a qui bossent!). Le concept reste pareil. Il y aura des blagues en français and there’ll be jokes in English. It’s a live show so there are no subtitles, donc ramène ta pinte et ton dictionnaire!Réservations PMR : 0688196452 Paul Taylor

ESPACE THEODORE GOUVY FREYMING MERLEBACH PLACE DES ALLIES Moselle

