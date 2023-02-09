Paul Taylor – Bisoubye X (Paris) LA NOUVELLE EVE, 9 février 2023, PARIS.

Paul Taylor – Bisoubye X (Paris) LA NOUVELLE EVE. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-03-25 (2023-02-09 au ) 21:30. Tarif : 35.18 à 35.18 euros.

Tcholélé Productions et My Taylor is Rich présentent : PAUL TAYLORBISOUBYE XSOIRÉE ÉVENEMENT – 10 ANS DE CARRIÈRESpectacle bilingue | Bilingual showSalut, hi!Je m’appelle Paul, je suis Anglais et j’habite en France. J’ai fait deux spectacles bilingues intitulés “#FRANGLAIS” et “So British ou presque”. They both went really well, so I’m doing a third show ! Jamais deux sans trois, right ? À part les enfants. Dans ce cas là, un seul suffit ! One and done.It’s called “Bisoubye x” and as the name suggests, the show is about having to say goodbye to a certain number of things in my life to be able to move on to the next chapter.Si t’as déjà vu mes deux premiers spectacles et toutes mes vidéos sur les réseaux, ne t’inquiète pas, ce sont des nouvelles blagues (oui oui, il y en a qui bossent !)Le concept reste donc pareil. Il y aura des blagues en français and there’ll be jokes in English. It’s a live show so there are no subtitles, donc ramène ta pinte et ton dictionnaire ! Paul Taylor Paul Taylor

LA NOUVELLE EVE PARIS 25, rue Pierre Fontaine 75009

