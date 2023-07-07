PAUL KALKBRENNER Luxexpo Open Air, 7 juillet 2023, LUXEMBOURG.

PAUL KALKBRENNER Luxexpo Open Air. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-07-07 à 20:00 (2023-07-07 au ). Tarif : 53.5 à 53.5 euros.

Berlin’s Paul Kalkbrenner is a unique international talent. After several chart topping albums, amassing millions of fans and headlining festival mainstages around the world he has become one of techno’s biggest superstars. After his sold-out performance at Rockhal in 2021 the maestro is set to crown his Luxembourg career with the biggest show to play so far.

Votre billet est ici

Luxexpo Open Air LUXEMBOURG 10 Circuit de La Foire Internationale 1347

Berlin’s Paul Kalkbrenner is a unique international talent. After several chart topping albums, amassing millions of fans and headlining festival mainstages around the world he has become one of techno’s biggest superstars. After his sold-out performance at Rockhal in 2021 the maestro is set to crown his Luxembourg career with the biggest show to play so far..53.5 EUR53.5.

Votre billet est ici