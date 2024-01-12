One Night of Queen Zénith de Pau, 12 janvier 2024, Pau.

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN est le spectacle hommage rendu à Queen le plus authentique et le plus impressionnant qui n’ait jamais été présenté sur scène avec ses tubes rock les plus légendaires. Durant deux heures, ce show fascinant présente plus de 20 mégatubes des «Rois du Rock» : Bohemian Rhapsody, A kind of Magic, Friends will be Friends, Under Pressure, One Vision, Somebody to love, I want to break Free…

Dans un show d’une qualité extraordinaire, Gary Mullen est véritablement le sosie vocal et physique de Freddie Mercury. Avec son groupe « The Works », il réussit l’incroyable pari de ressusciter la magie, la force et la virtuosité du groupe légendaire Queen. Brian May, guitariste légendaire de Queen, certifie que Gary Mullen, non seulement dans sa performance scénique mais dans sa voix, est digne de l’excessif Freddie Mercury.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON….

Zénith de Pau allée Suzanne Bacarisse

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN is the most authentic and impressive Queen tribute show ever presented on stage with its most legendary rock hits. During two hours, this fascinating show presents more than 20 megatubes of the « Kings of Rock »: Bohemian Rhapsody, A kind of Magic, Friends will be Friends, Under Pressure, One Vision, Somebody to love, I want to break Free…

In a show of extraordinary quality, Gary Mullen is truly the vocal and physical double of Freddie Mercury. With his band « The Works », he succeeds in the incredible challenge of resurrecting the magic, the strength and the virtuosity of the legendary band Queen. Brian May, legendary guitarist of Queen, certifies that Gary Mullen, not only in his stage performance but in his voice, is worthy of the excessive Freddie Mercury.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON?

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN es el espectáculo tributo a Queen más auténtico e impresionante jamás montado con sus éxitos de rock más legendarios. A lo largo de dos horas, este fascinante espectáculo presenta más de 20 megatubes de los « Reyes del Rock »: Bohemian Rhapsody, A Kind of Magic, Friends will be Friends, Under Pressure, One Vision, Somebody to love, I want to break Free…

En un espectáculo de extraordinaria calidad, Gary Mullen es realmente el doble vocal y físico de Freddie Mercury. Con su banda « The Works », consigue el increíble reto de resucitar la magia, la fuerza y el virtuosismo de la legendaria banda Queen. El legendario guitarrista de Queen, Brian May, dice que Gary Mullen, no sólo en su actuación escénica sino también en su voz, es digno del excesivo Freddie Mercury.

¿EL ESPECTÁCULO DEBE CONTINUAR?

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN ist die authentischste und beeindruckendste Queen-Tribute-Show, die je mit ihren legendärsten Rockhits auf die Bühne gebracht wurde. In einer zweistündigen, faszinierenden Show werden über 20 Megatubes der « Könige des Rock » präsentiert: Bohemian Rhapsody, A kind of Magic, Friends will be Friends, Under Pressure, One Vision, Somebody to love, I want to break Free….

In einer Show von außergewöhnlicher Qualität ist Gary Mullen wirklich das stimmliche und physische Double von Freddie Mercury. Mit seiner Band « The Works » gelingt ihm das unglaubliche Kunststück, die Magie, Kraft und Virtuosität der legendären Band Queen wieder aufleben zu lassen. Brian May, der legendäre Gitarrist von Queen, bescheinigt Gary Mullen, dass er nicht nur in seiner Bühnenperformance, sondern auch in seiner Stimme dem überragenden Freddie Mercury würdig ist.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON?

Mise à jour le 2023-01-24 par OT Pau