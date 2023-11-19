Concert: La Promesse Brel Zénith de Pau, 19 novembre 2023, Pau.

LA PROMESSE BREL !

Sur la scène plongée dans un clair-obscur, sa voix grave s’élève, les amateurs de Brel retiennent leur souffle … Non Arnaud Askoy n’est pas Brel mais à l’entendre et à le voir on pourrait y croire.

Accompagné par des musiciens de renom, il offre une interprétation magistrale, il chante avec son corps, Arnaud donne chair, à sa manière, avec sincérité, au Grand Jacques. Un spectacle musical pour ceux qui auraient rêvé d’applaudir Jacques Brel.

La promesse Brel, une promesse ambitieuse empreinte d’humilité.

Une pépite !.

2023-11-19 à ; fin : 2023-11-19 . EUR.

Zénith de Pau allée Suzanne Bacarisse

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



THE BREL PROMISE !

On the stage plunged into a chiaroscuro, his deep voice rises, Brel lovers hold their breath … No Arnaud Askoy is not Brel but to hear and see him one could believe it.

Accompanied by renowned musicians, he offers a masterful interpretation, he sings with his body, Arnaud gives flesh, in his own way, with sincerity, to the Great Jacques. A musical show for those who would have dreamed of applauding Jacques Brel.

The Brel promise, an ambitious promise marked by humility.

A nugget!

LA PROMESA DE BREL

En el escenario, sumido en un claroscuro, su voz profunda se eleva, los fans de Brel contienen la respiración.. No, Arnaud Askoy no es Brel, pero al escucharlo y verlo, uno podría creerlo.

Acompañado por músicos de renombre, ofrece una interpretación magistral, canta con el cuerpo, Arnaud da carne, a su manera, con sinceridad, al Gran Jacques. Un espectáculo musical para aquellos que hubieran soñado con aplaudir a Jacques Brel.

La promesa de Brel, una promesa ambiciosa marcada por la humildad.

¡Una pepita!

DAS BREL-VERSPRECHEN!

Auf der in ein Hell-Dunkel getauchten Bühne erhebt sich seine tiefe Stimme, Brel-Liebhaber halten den Atem an … Nein, Arnaud Askoy ist nicht Brel, aber wenn man ihn hört und sieht, könnte man es glauben.

Begleitet von renommierten Musikern bietet er eine meisterhafte Interpretation, er singt mit seinem Körper, Arnaud verleiht dem großen Jacques auf seine Weise und mit Aufrichtigkeit Fleisch. Ein musikalisches Spektakel für alle, die davon geträumt hätten, Jacques Brel zu applaudieren.

Das Brel-Versprechen, ein ehrgeiziges Versprechen, das von Bescheidenheit geprägt ist.

Ein Nugget!

Mise à jour le 2022-12-31 par OT Pau