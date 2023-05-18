Marché Laherrère Place Laherrère, 18 mai 2023, Pau.

L’offre alimentaire est variée et de qualité avec des étals de primeurs, fromager, poissonnier, volaillers mais aussi de gâteaux et pâtisseries marocaines, d’olives ou encore de jus de fruits bio…

La vente au détail de produits non alimentaires quant à elle propose tissus, vêtements, bric à brac, maroquinerie, bazar ou encore friperie….

2023-05-18 à ; fin : 2023-05-18 13:00:00

Place Laherrère

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The food offer is varied and of high quality with stalls of new arrivals, cheese, fish, poultry but also Moroccan cakes and pastries, olives or organic fruit juices …

The retail sale of non-food products offers fabrics, clothes, bric à brac, leather goods, bazaar or second-hand goods…

La oferta gastronómica es variada y de calidad, con puestos de venta de productos frescos, quesos, pescados y aves de corral, así como pasteles y bollería marroquí, aceitunas y zumos de frutas ecológicos…

La venta al por menor de productos no alimentarios ofrece tejidos, ropa, bricolaje, artículos de cuero, bazar o incluso artículos de segunda mano…

Das Angebot an Lebensmitteln ist vielfältig und qualitativ hochwertig, mit Ständen von Gemüsehändlern, Käsern, Fischhändlern und Geflügelhändlern, aber auch mit marokkanischen Kuchen und Gebäck, Oliven und Bio-Fruchtsäften.

Der Einzelhandel für Non-Food-Produkte bietet Stoffe, Kleidung, Trödel, Lederwaren, Basare oder auch Second-Hand-Waren an…

Mise à jour le 2022-12-31 par OT Pau