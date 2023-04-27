Espaces Pluriels – Depois do silêncio (Après le silence) 17 Avenue de Saragosse, 27 avril 2023, Pau.

Avec Depois do silêncio, la metteuse en scène et réalisatrice Christiane Jatahy, artiste internationalement reconnue, approfondit sa recherche d’un langage à la fois théâtral et cinématographique. Elle explore les lignes de tension entre les deux formes d’art, entre la fiction et la réalité, entre les questions locales du Brésil et la manière dont elles reflètent l’état du monde actuel. Depois do silêncio est le troisième et dernier volet d’une trilogie dont les deux premiers chapitres s’intéressaient aux mécanismes du fascisme (Entre chien et loup, d’après le film Dogville) et au pouvoir politique du patriarcat (Before the sky falls d’après Macbeth)..

2023-04-27

17 Avenue de Saragosse Théâtre Saragosse

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



With Depois do silêncio, internationally renowned director Christiane Jatahy deepens her search for a language that is both theatrical and cinematic. She explores the lines of tension between the two art forms, between fiction and reality, between local issues in Brazil and the way they reflect the state of the world today. Depois do silêncio is the third and final part of a trilogy, the first two chapters of which focused on the mechanisms of fascism (Between Dog and Wolf, based on the film Dogville) and the political power of patriarchy (Before the Sky Falls, based on Macbeth).

Con Depois do silêncio, la directora de renombre internacional Christiane Jatahy profundiza en la búsqueda de un lenguaje a la vez teatral y cinematográfico. Explora las líneas de tensión entre las dos formas de arte, entre la ficción y la realidad, entre los temas locales brasileños y cómo reflejan el estado del mundo actual. Depois do silêncio es la tercera y última parte de una trilogía, cuyos dos primeros capítulos abordaban los mecanismos del fascismo (Entre el perro y el lobo, basada en la película Dogville) y el poder político del patriarcado (Antes de que caiga el cielo, basada en Macbeth).

Mit Depois do silêncio vertieft die Regisseurin und Regisseurin Christiane Jatahy, eine international anerkannte Künstlerin, ihre Suche nach einer Sprache, die zugleich Theater und Film ist. Sie erkundet die Spannungslinien zwischen den beiden Kunstformen, zwischen Fiktion und Realität, zwischen lokalen Themen in Brasilien und der Art und Weise, wie diese den Zustand der heutigen Welt widerspiegeln. Depois do silêncio ist der dritte und letzte Teil einer Trilogie, deren erste beiden Kapitel sich mit den Mechanismen des Faschismus (Zwischen Hund und Wolf, nach dem Film Dogville) und der politischen Macht des Patriarchats (Before the sky falls nach Macbeth) befassten.

