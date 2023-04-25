Festival Rock this town : Soirée Film Concert Le Mélies, 25 avril 2023, Pau.

Ciné-concert Robocop par Fragments

Après un premier travail remarqué autour du film culte des Frères Cohen, Fargo, Fragments s’empare ici du classique polysémique et oscarisé de Paul Verhoeven, ROBOCOP (1987). Conservant l’intégrité du film et l’intégralité des dialogues, Benjamin Le Baron (claviers, machines), Tom Beaudouin (guitare, synthés) et Antoine Gandon (batterie, machines) élaborent une fascinante et créative réinvention de la bande-son, autour d’orchestrations électroniques, de rythmes robotiques et de textures sonores synthétiques.

Création 2023, ce ciné-concert nous emporte dans une véritable expérience esthétique et sensorielle, une ré-interprétation musicale qui s’affranchit de l’ultra-violence et des codes symphoniques pour donner à voir et entendre une autre vision du film..

Le Mélies place du Foirail

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Cine-concert Robocop by Fragments

After a first remarkable work around the cult film of the Cohen Brothers, Fargo, Fragments takes on Paul Verhoeven?s multisemous and Oscar-winning classic, ROBOCOP (1987). Preserving the integrity of the film and the entirety of the dialogues, Benjamin Le Baron (keyboards, machines), Tom Beaudouin (guitar, synthesizers) and Antoine Gandon (drums, machines) elaborate a fascinating and creative reinvention of the soundtrack, around electronic orchestrations, robotic rhythms and synthetic sound textures.

Creation 2023, this cine-concert takes us into a real aesthetic and sensory experience, a musical reinterpretation that frees itself from ultra-violence and symphonic codes to give us another vision of the film.

Cine-concierto Robocop de Fragments

Tras un primer trabajo notable sobre la película de culto de los hermanos Cohen, Fargo, Fragments retoma el clásico oscarizado de Paul Verhoeven, ROBOCOP (1987). Preservando la integridad de la película y la totalidad de los diálogos, Benjamin Le Baron (teclados, máquinas), Tom Beaudouin (guitarra, sintetizadores) y Antoine Gandon (batería, máquinas) elaboran una fascinante y creativa reinvención de la banda sonora, en torno a orquestaciones electrónicas, ritmos robóticos y texturas sonoras sintéticas.

Creada en 2023, esta película-concierto nos adentra en una verdadera experiencia estética y sensorial, una reinterpretación musical que se libera de la ultraviolencia y de los códigos sinfónicos para ofrecernos otra visión de la película.

Filmkonzert Robocop von Fragments

Nach einer ersten bemerkenswerten Arbeit rund um den Kultfilm der Cohen-Brüder, Fargo, nimmt sich Fragments hier Paul Verhoevens polysemischen und oscarprämierten Klassiker ROBOCOP (1987) vor. Benjamin Le Baron (Keyboards, Maschinen), Tom Beaudouin (Gitarre, Synthesizer) und Antoine Gandon (Schlagzeug, Maschinen) bewahren die Integrität des Films und alle Dialoge und erschaffen eine faszinierende und kreative Neuerfindung des Soundtracks mit elektronischen Orchestrierungen, robotischen Rhythmen und synthetischen Klangtexturen.

Dieses 2023 uraufgeführte Filmkonzert entführt uns in eine wahrhaft ästhetische und sensorische Erfahrung, eine musikalische Neuinterpretation, die sich von der Ultra-Gewalt und den symphonischen Codes befreit, um eine andere Vision des Films zu sehen und zu hören.

