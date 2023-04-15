Safari photos à vélo n°1, 15 avril 2023, Pau.

Personnellement, j’ai besoin de bouger ! Et vous ? Suivez moi ! J’ai conçu deux itinéraires pour valoriser un maximum les folies architecturales des villas éparpillées ici et là ! Et pour finir un pique-nique ou un déjeuner sorti du sac, ou acheté au food-truck !?

Parcours n°1 : Secteur Verdun , Billère et Golf.

Le lieu de RDV sera communiqué à l’inscription..

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Personally, I need to move! How about you? Follow me! I have designed two itineraries to make the most of the architectural follies of the villas scattered here and there! And to finish a picnic or a lunch out of the bag, or bought at the food-truck!

Route n°1 : Verdun sector, Billère and Golf.

The meeting point will be communicated at registration.

Personalmente, ¡necesito mudarme! ¿Y tú? ¡Sígame! ¡He diseñado dos itinerarios para aprovechar al máximo las locuras arquitectónicas de las villas diseminadas aquí y allá! Y para terminar, ¡un picnic o un almuerzo sacado de la bolsa, o comprado en el food-truck!?

Recorrido n°1 : sector Verdun, Billère y Golf.

El punto de encuentro se comunicará en el momento de la inscripción.

Ich persönlich brauche Bewegung! Wie sieht es mit Ihnen aus? Folgen Sie mir! Ich habe zwei Routen entworfen, um die architektonischen Verrücktheiten der hier und da verstreuten Villen so gut wie möglich zur Geltung zu bringen! Und zum Abschluss ein Picknick oder ein Mittagessen aus der Tasche oder vom Foodtruck!

Strecke Nr. 1: Sektor Verdun, Billère und Golf.

Der Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung bekannt gegeben.

