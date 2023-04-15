Dédicace avec CHRIS RAVÉRI Centre Leclerc – Espace Culturel, 15 avril 2023, Pau.

Piment noir basco-corse (Marysa éditions)

À Bayonne, l’assassinat d’un restaurateur ravive des faits oubliés, le passé trouble du défunt et le dramatique incendie d’un bar du Petit Bayonne en 1980. Une détective privée se lance sur les traces des

tueurs jusqu’à Bonifacio. Une série de meurtres et d’attentats ensanglantent la Corse du Sud, le

Pays basque, les Landes et Bordeaux. Pour dénouer ces crimes, Imanol Etcheberry, Sergio Erroitegui et Malaury Besnier de la PJ de Bayonne, avec Ghjulia Matteï de la PJ d’Ajaccio.

2023-04-15 à ; fin : 2023-04-15 12:00:00. EUR.

Centre Leclerc – Espace Culturel av Louis Sallenave

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Basque-Corsican black pepper (Marysa editions)

In Bayonne, the murder of a restaurant owner revives forgotten facts, the troubled past of the deceased and the dramatic fire in a bar in Petit Bayonne in 1980. A private detective sets out on the tracks of the killers

to Bonifacio. A series of murders and attacks bloody southern Corsica, the Basque country

The Basque Country, the Landes and Bordeaux. To unravel these crimes, Imanol Etcheberry, Sergio Erroitegui and Malaury Besnier of the Bayonne Criminal Investigation Department, together with Ghjulia Matteï of the Ajaccio Criminal Investigation Department, are called in to investigate

Piment noir basco-corse (ediciones Marysa)

En Bayona, el asesinato del dueño de un restaurante reaviva hechos olvidados, el turbulento pasado del fallecido y el dramático incendio de un bar en Petit Bayonne en 1980. Un detective privado se pone tras la pista del

a Bonifacio. Una serie de asesinatos y atentados en el sur de Córcega, el País Vasco

El País Vasco, las Landas y Burdeos. Para desentrañar estos crímenes, Imanol Etcheberry, Sergio Erroitegui y Malaury Besnier de la PJ de Bayona, con Ghjulia Matteï de la PJ de Ajaccio, trabajarán juntos para encontrar la verdad

Schwarzer Paprika baskisch-korsisch (Marysa Verlag)

In Bayonne bringt der Mord an einem Restaurantbesitzer vergessene Tatsachen wieder ans Licht: die dunkle Vergangenheit des Verstorbenen und den dramatischen Brand einer Bar in Petit Bayonne im Jahr 1980. Eine Privatdetektivin macht sich auf die Suche nach den

mörder bis nach Bonifacio. Eine Reihe von Morden und Attentaten erschüttern Südkorsika, das Mittelmeer und das Mittelmeer

Baskenland, die Landes und Bordeaux. Um die Verbrechen aufzuklären, werden Imanol Etcheberry, Sergio Erroitegui und Malaury Besnier von der PJ Bayonne mit Ghjulia Matteï von der PJ Ajaccio zusammenarbeiten

